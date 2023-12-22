copy link
create picture
more
Base Announces New Batch of Builder Grants Supporting Various Blockchain Projects
Binance News
2023-12-22 02:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Base has announced a new batch of 'Builder Grants' to support various blockchain projects. These projects include Baratie, a blockchain-based restaurant project; Nextplayer, an international chess blockchain game; Nouns Builder, a DAO release support project; Antugrow, an African agriculture blockchain project; Yellow Collective, a blockchain-based club; Ponder, and Drawtech, a blockchain-based painting and gaming project. The Builder Grants aim to provide financial support and resources to innovative blockchain projects, fostering growth and development within the industry. By supporting a diverse range of projects, Base aims to promote the adoption and integration of blockchain technology across various sectors, including gaming, agriculture, and social clubs.
View full text