Base Announces New Batch of Builder Grants Supporting Various Blockchain Projects

According to Foresight News, Base has announced a new batch of 'Builder Grants' to support various blockchain projects. These projects include Baratie, a blockchain-based restaurant project; Nextplayer, an international chess blockchain game; Nouns Builder, a DAO release support project; Antugrow, an African agriculture blockchain project; Yellow Collective, a blockchain-based club; Ponder, and Drawtech, a blockchain-based painting and gaming project. The Builder Grants aim to provide financial support and resources to innovative blockchain projects, fostering growth and development within the industry. By supporting a diverse range of projects, Base aims to promote the adoption and integration of blockchain technology across various sectors, including gaming, agriculture, and social clubs.

