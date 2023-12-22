Offchain Labs Releases Report on Arbitrum One Sequencer Outage

According to Foresight News, Offchain Labs has published a report on the sequencer outage that occurred on December 15th, causing transaction failures and abnormally high gas prices for users during the event. The interruption was triggered by a backlog due to a large number of inscriptions being minted. The Offchain Labs team, representing the Arbitrum Foundation, led the investigation and resolution of the issue. The backlog was exacerbated by problems with consensus clients and monitoring methods, making it difficult for batch posters to keep up. Currently, a new version has been deployed to the Arbitrum One sequencer, and normal functionality has been restored.

View full text