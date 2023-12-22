Sound.xyz Introduces Protocol Rewards for Curators and Artists

According to Foresight News, Web3 music NFT platform Sound.xyz has introduced protocol rewards for curators and artists. The platform plans to change the reward system for curators from a percentage-based protocol level to a unified share. Artists can now receive rewards for each minting, while curators' rewards for sharing music have increased tenfold. For free minting, curators can earn 0.000222 ETH (approximately $0.50) for each referral, while artists can receive 0.000555 ETH (approximately $1.20) from each minted coin. For paid minting, curators can earn 0.000555 ETH for each referral, and artists can receive 0.000222 ETH plus 100% of the sales revenue from each minted coin. Sound.xyz aims to increase rewards for artists and curators by reducing the platform's minting fees, ensuring that artists do not experience any losses with the new changes.

