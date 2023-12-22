copy link
create picture
more
El Salvador Approves Immigration Law Granting Citizenship to Bitcoin Donors
Binance News
2023-12-22 02:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, El Salvador has approved an immigration law that grants citizenship to foreigners who donate Bitcoin to the government's social and economic development projects. The law is expected to take effect in the coming days.
View full text