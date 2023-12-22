Solana Ecosystem Protocol Analysoor to Launch Meme Coin Minting on December 23

According to Foresight News, Solana ecosystem protocol Analysoor will open minting for Meme coins on December 23 at 22:00. Of the total tokens, 48.5% will be available for minting at a price of 0.05 SOL + 1 ZERO, with the minting process lasting for 45 minutes. The same percentage of the supply and 100% of the SOL fees will be used to create a Meteora AMM similar to ZERO. Additionally, 3% of the tokens will be distributed to ONE holders three days after the minting. Analysoor has stated that the LP tokens will be locked for three years, with the beneficiary being Anatoly Yakovenko, the founder of Solana. The minting authority will be relinquished, ensuring that the supply cannot be increased.

