Addressable Raises $6 Million in Funding Round Led by Bitkraft Ventures

According to Foresight News, Web3 growth marketing services company Addressable has announced the completion of a $6 million funding round, led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from Karatage, Viola Ventures, Fabric Ventures, Mensch Capital Partners, and North Island Ventures. The company's total funding to date has reached $13.5 million. Addressable primarily assists Web3 companies and projects in handling paid advertising campaigns. Its services cover advertising networks such as X (formerly Twitter), Unity, Pubmatic, and Magnite, and support seamless integration with Twitter Pixel, DSP Pixel, Mixpanel, and Google Analytics for tracking website conversions, wallet connections, and on-chain metrics. The new funds will be used to expand into more advertising networks and blockchains.

View full text