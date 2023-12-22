copy link
create picture
more
Addressable Raises $6 Million in Funding Round Led by Bitkraft Ventures
Binance News
2023-12-22 01:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Web3 growth marketing services company Addressable has announced the completion of a $6 million funding round, led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from Karatage, Viola Ventures, Fabric Ventures, Mensch Capital Partners, and North Island Ventures. The company's total funding to date has reached $13.5 million. Addressable primarily assists Web3 companies and projects in handling paid advertising campaigns. Its services cover advertising networks such as X (formerly Twitter), Unity, Pubmatic, and Magnite, and support seamless integration with Twitter Pixel, DSP Pixel, Mixpanel, and Google Analytics for tracking website conversions, wallet connections, and on-chain metrics. The new funds will be used to expand into more advertising networks and blockchains.
View full text