Tim Draper Reveals Most of His Investments Are Shifting to Bitcoin Applications
Binance News
2023-12-22 01:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Draper Associates founder Tim Draper has revealed in an interview with Coin Bureau that most of the projects he has invested in are beginning to shift their key applications to Bitcoin. He believes this is an interesting trend.
