Circle Obtains Blockchain Parallel Block Processing Patent
Binance News
2023-12-22 00:55
According to Foresight News, Circle has announced the acquisition of a blockchain parallel block processing patent. Developed by its engineering director, Marcus Boorstin, the patent allows for the simultaneous processing of multiple pieces of information while still serially validating blocks.
