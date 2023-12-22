copy link
create picture
more
Judge Rakoff Approves Protective Order for Terraform Labs and SEC in Trial
Binance News
2023-12-22 00:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Judge Jed Rakoff of the Southern District of New York has approved a protective order that allows Terraform Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to keep certain documents confidential during their trial. The likelihood of granting requests to unseal these documents is low.
View full text