Grayscale GBTC to Retain Ticker Symbol if Approved as ETF
Binance News
2023-12-22 00:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Grayscale has announced that if its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is approved to be listed as an exchange-traded fund (ETF), the ticker symbol will remain unchanged.
