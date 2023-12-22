Hashdex Submits New S-1 Form for Bitcoin ETF, According to Analyst

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has reported that Hashdex has submitted a new S-1 form for its Bitcoin ETF. Notably, the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) has already been available for trading, and the company is attempting to increase its exposure to spot Bitcoin. The submission of the new S-1 form indicates that Hashdex is taking steps to expand its offerings in the cryptocurrency market. The Bitcoin ETF, if approved, would provide investors with an additional option for gaining exposure to the digital asset. As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow and gain mainstream acceptance, more companies are seeking to offer investment products that provide exposure to digital assets like Bitcoin. The approval of a Bitcoin ETF would be a significant milestone for the industry, as it would signal increased confidence in the asset class from regulators and investors alike.

