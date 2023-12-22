copy link
Argentina Approves Acceptance of Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies in Contracts
2023-12-22 00:24
According to Foresight News, Argentina's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino has confirmed and approved the acceptance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as well as goods such as kilograms of beef or liters of milk, in Argentine contracts. Under Article 766, debtors are obligated to deliver the specified amount of the designated currency, regardless of whether it is legal tender or not.
