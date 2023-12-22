UniSat Wallet, Marketplace, And Inscribe To Support ARC20 By December 2023

According to Foresight News, UniSat, a Bitcoin inscription market and wallet provider, has announced that its UniSat Wallet will support ARC20 on December 26, 2023. Additionally, the UniSat Marketplace will open its ARC20 market on December 28, 2023, and UniSat Inscribe will support ARC20 engraving on December 30, 2023. UniSat plans to provide comprehensive support for the entire Atomicals protocol, including non-ARC20 assets, in the future.

