Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Digital Finance Technologies Face Key Hurdles for Wider Adoption

Binance News
2023-12-21 17:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, digital finance technologies, such as distributed ledger technology (DLT), have the potential to transform the financial industry by improving operational efficiency and reducing costs. However, several key challenges must be overcome for DLT-based technologies and platforms to gain wider adoption. These include a lack of interoperability and standardization among DLT systems, a lack of reliable digital cash options, regulatory uncertainty, and technology risks. In recent months, an increasing number of institutions have begun to engage with permissionless blockchain through pilot studies and real transactions. Many of these entities are drawn to Ethereum due to its extensive ecosystem of applications and networks. Ethereum's flexible design and multi-year plan for upgrades have made it a popular platform for digital bond issuances, with large institutions such as the European Investment Bank issuing bonds on the platform. Asset tokenization, which involves converting assets like funds, real estate, or art into digital tokens using DLT, has gained traction in the past year. The total value of tokenized real-world assets on public blockchains has increased to $2 billion from $1 billion in the last 12 months, with Ethereum hosting the majority of these assets. However, the adoption of tokenization has been slowed by a lack of reliable digital cash options, leading market participants to settle transactions off-chain or use stablecoins. Two forms of digital cash that could address the current vulnerabilities of stablecoins are tokenized bank deposits and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Moody's expects the development of these digital cash options to continue in 2024, although their interaction with public blockchains remains uncertain. Legal clarity is also expected to improve in 2024 as regulators develop frameworks to support new digital assets and services. Regions such as the EU, Singapore, and the UAE could attract new investors due to new customer and investor protections and licensing regimes for digital assets, while the U.S. may continue to use regulatory enforcement actions to establish legal precedent within the digital asset marketplace.
View full text