NEAR Data Availability Layer Now Compatible with Arbitrum Orbit

According to Foresight News, the NEAR Foundation has announced that its NEAR Data Availability Layer (NEAR DA) is now compatible with Arbitrum Orbit. This integration allows rollup builders on Arbitrum Orbit to use NEAR DA as a complete out-of-the-box modular DA solution. Arbitrum Orbit is an Ethereum L2/L3 scaling solution that enables developers to build their own dedicated chains using their own configurations. If the Arbitrum DAO grants an L2 license, transactions can be settled on Arbitrum One, Arbitrum Nova, or the Ethereum mainnet.

View full text