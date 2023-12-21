copy link
create picture
more
Prometheum Becomes First SEC-Approved Crypto Broker-Dealer
Binance News
2023-12-21 14:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, digital asset company Prometheum has become the first and only special purpose crypto broker-dealer approved under the rules of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company has now been granted permission to clear and settle digital asset securities transactions. Although Prometheum has not yet conducted its first transaction or received its first dollar in revenue, co-CEO Aaron Kaplan stated that it will begin hosting institutional clients' assets within the next four months.
View full text