Prometheum Becomes First SEC-Approved Crypto Broker-Dealer

According to Foresight News, digital asset company Prometheum has become the first and only special purpose crypto broker-dealer approved under the rules of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company has now been granted permission to clear and settle digital asset securities transactions. Although Prometheum has not yet conducted its first transaction or received its first dollar in revenue, co-CEO Aaron Kaplan stated that it will begin hosting institutional clients' assets within the next four months.

