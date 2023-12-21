Circle Obtains Conditional Registration From French Regulator AMF

According to Foresight News, Circle has announced that it has received conditional registration as a digital asset service provider from the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). The company also revealed that it has chosen Coralie Billmann, a veteran in the payments industry, to lead its licensed operations in France, pending regulatory approval. Billmann has previously led high-growth technology sales expansion at JPMorgan in Paris and served as EMEA Finance Director at PayPal for nine years.

