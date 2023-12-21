MoonPay Launches Enhanced NFT Checkout Tool Supporting Multiple Blockchains

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency payment company MoonPay has announced the launch of an enhanced NFT checkout tool, MoonPay Checkout. Building on the company's original NFT checkout widget, the new tool offers an easy-to-add feature to websites without the need for coding, allowing customers to purchase NFTs on dozens of chains using debit and credit cards. The improved features of the tool include a simplified purchase process, integrated login with Google and Apple accounts, and a streamlined process for customers to provide Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. Customers can also generate a crypto wallet at checkout to speed up the purchase process, without needing any prior knowledge of cryptocurrencies. The tool has been implemented by major marketplaces such as OpenSea and Magic Eden, as well as Ethereum Name Service (ENS). MoonPay Checkout currently supports 41 blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and Flow. Users can also mint multiple NFTs in a single transaction.

