WalletConnect Announces Decentralized Roadmap with Target Launch in 2025

According to Foresight News, WalletConnect, a Web3 communication protocol, has released a new decentralized roadmap with plans to officially launch a permissionless open network by 2025. The roadmap is divided into four stages: 1. First stage (current): Initiating preparations for closed network testing and expanding the infrastructure to multiple relays to prepare for the launch of a permissionless WalletConnect network. 2. Second stage (Q1 2024): Launching the closed network and completing testing to implement a permissioned registry system, allowing multiple parties to read and write to the database. 3. Third stage (Q3 2024): Launching the open network and completing testing, using selected third-party relays to establish a peer-to-peer framework, enabling progressive network access while testing participant incentive measures. 4. Fourth stage (end of 2025): Officially launching the permissionless open network, with the WalletConnect network transitioning to a fully decentralized state, operated collectively by the infrastructure provider community.

