copy link
create picture
more
Bahamut Foundation Launches Bahamut Grants With 10 Million FTN Tokens
Binance News
2023-12-21 14:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Bahamut Foundation has launched its latest initiative, Bahamut Grants, with 10 million FTN tokens available for funding. Bahamut is the preferred blockchain platform for the Fastex ecosystem, and FTN is its native token. The grants will be awarded to projects developed on Bahamut, promoting business expansion on the network.
View full text