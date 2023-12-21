Illuvium Announces Launch of Zero Alpha Patch 0.2.2 for Blueprint Forging Window

According to Foresight News, RPG blockchain game Illuvium has announced the launch of Illuvium: Zero Alpha Patch 0.2.2. This version ensures the system is prepared for the Blueprint forging window, which is set to take place between January 3 and February 3, 2024. The exact dates for the forging window are being finalized and will be announced soon. In Illuvium: Zero, there are 15 Blueprints available, and each plot can forge a Blueprint once. Once forged, these Blueprints will become ERC721 NFTs on Immutable X, which can be used in users' connected wallets and traded, sold, or purchased on the Illuvidex marketplace.

