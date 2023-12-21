copy link
WOO X to Expand Designated Market Maker Program to Spot Market in January
2023-12-21 13:44
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency trading platform WOO X has announced plans to expand its Designated Market Maker (DMM) program to the spot market in January next year. Since the launch of the perpetual contract DMM model in August 2023, the model currently accounts for nearly 80% of all pending order transactions in the perpetual futures market.
