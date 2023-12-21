Cosmos Ecosystem's Neutron Undergoing Neutrality Upgrade

According to Foresight News, the Cosmos ecosystem's Neutron is currently undergoing a Neutrality upgrade, with the network being halted during this process. So far, 47% of the voting power supports the upgrade, and once 67% of the voting power on Cosmos Hub completes the upgrade, the chain will resume normal operation. The Neutrality upgrade for Neutron is not a typical network upgrade, but rather a blockchain merger. It integrates Duality's hybrid order book application chain into Neutron's binary files. This allows automated market makers (AMMs) to aggregate liquidity and order flow into a shared protocol platform, eliminating liquidity dispersion. Developers can establish efficient markets for any asset and replicate any AMM curve, such as stable pools, weighted, or concentrated pools.

