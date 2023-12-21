Moove Protocol Completes Seed Funding Round Led By Morningstar Ventures

According to Foresight News, Moove Protocol, a Web3 community initiative, has completed its seed funding round. The round was led by Morningstar Ventures, with participation from BS Capital, Alpha Protocol Ventures, Let's Go Ventures, NXGen, Antiga Capital, and Vijay Pravin Maharajan. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. Moove Protocol, jointly launched by Two3 Labs and CowCow, aims to nurture a community of builders, creators, and visionaries by developing community-oriented tokens. Its goal is to build a fully decentralized ecosystem to help more Web3 projects build and launch. The team is currently developing an artificial intelligence video content generation protocol on Polygon and has partnered with over 50 digital collection series.

