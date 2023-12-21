Injective Project INJS Announces Multi-Round Minting Process

According to Foresight News, the Injective project INJS has announced that it will conduct a multi-round minting process to ensure the smooth operation of its network. Each round will last for 1,500 blocks, and only minting within the specified block range will be considered valid. The official announcement will be issued about half an hour before the start of each minting round. The first round of minting will take place within the block range of 55,051,600 to 55,053,100.

