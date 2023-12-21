copy link
Solana's Breakpoint 2024 Summit Pre-Sale Tickets Available for Purchase with BONK
2023-12-21 12:22
According to Foresight News, Solana ecosystem meme project Bonk has announced on platform X that pre-sale tickets for the Solana annual summit, Breakpoint 2024, can be purchased using BONK. The pre-sale will end on January 5th.
