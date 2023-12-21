copy link
Proof and Moonbirds Founder Kevin Rose Considers Putting X Account on Hold for a Year Starting 2024
Binance News
2023-12-21 12:08
According to Foresight News, Kevin Rose, the founder of Proof and Moonbirds, has shared on the social platform Threads that he is considering putting his X account on hold for a year, starting from January 1, 2024. During this period, the account can be reactivated at any time.
