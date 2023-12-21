Three Arrows Capital Creditors Estimated to Receive 45.74% of Claims Through Bankruptcy Assets

According to Foresight News, Three Arrows Capital liquidators estimate that creditors will receive 45.74% of their claims through bankruptcy assets and plan to make the first distribution in the first quarter of next year. Teneo's joint liquidators, Russell Crumpler and Christopher Farmer, stated that as of December 18, the estimated value of the company's assets was $1.16 billion, while $2.7 billion worth of claims are expected to be recognized for distribution. According to the breakdown of assets, liquidators hold 82% of non-liquid tokens, 6.9% in equity and investments, and 4.8% in cash. Non-liquid tokens include 13 different tokens with a total value of $563 million at current prices. They are subject to a vesting schedule, with most quarters unlocking approximately $50 million in assets before the end of 2026. By the end of 2024, $200 million worth of tokens will be unlocked. Liquidators have already staked some tokens, generating $5.4 million in staking rewards, and held cash has generated $1 million in interest payments. So far, in addition to $15 million worth of NFTs, $34.5 million worth of liquid tokens have been sold. Including other asset sales, liquidators have realized $66 million.

