Solend Announces Launch of Suilend on Sui Platform for Solana Ecosystem

According to Foresight News, Solend, a lending protocol in the Solana ecosystem, has announced the launch of a new project called Suilend on the Sui platform. Suilend is set to go live in the first quarter of 2024 and will offer rewards to Solend users. The launch of Suilend aims to further expand the Solana ecosystem and provide additional benefits to users of the Solend lending protocol. More details about the project and its rewards system are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.

