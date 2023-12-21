copy link
Cryptocurrency Stocks Rise in Pre-Market Trading, Led by Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital, and Hut 8 Mining
Binance News
2023-12-21 10:49
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency stocks experienced an increase in pre-market trading, with Riot Platforms' stock price rising 3%, Marathon Digital's stock price increasing 3.1%, and US-listed Hut 8 Mining's stock price growing 3.8%.
