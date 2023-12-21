copy link
Telegram Wallet Undergoes Maintenance, Temporarily Suspends Deposit and Withdrawal Services
2023-12-21 10:48
According to Foresight News, Telegram Wallet, a hosted wallet bot on Telegram, has announced a maintenance notice, stating that it is currently updating its deposit and withdrawal processes. As a result, all deposit and withdrawal services will be temporarily suspended for a few hours. Users' funds remain safe and secure during this maintenance period, and they will be notified on the platform once the maintenance is completed.
