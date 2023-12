Telegram Wallet Undergoes Maintenance, Temporarily Suspends Deposit and Withdrawal Services

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Telegram Wallet, a hosted wallet bot on Telegram, has announced a maintenance notice, stating that it is currently updating its deposit and withdrawal processes. As a result, all deposit and withdrawal services will be temporarily suspended for a few hours. Users' funds remain safe and secure during this maintenance period, and they will be notified on the platform once the maintenance is completed.