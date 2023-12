EigenLayer And AltLayer Collaborate To Launch Restaked Rollups On Ethereum

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, EigenLayer and AltLayer have partnered to introduce Restaked Rollups on the Ethereum network. AltLayer aims to offer Restaked Rollups as a single bundle, allowing Rollup users to benefit from a single point of integration. Restaked Rollups can integrate features such as decentralized ordering, fast determinism, and composability into a single Rollup.