EigenLayer And AltLayer Collaborate To Launch Restaked Rollups On Ethereum
Binance News
2023-12-21 10:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, EigenLayer and AltLayer have partnered to introduce Restaked Rollups on the Ethereum network. AltLayer aims to offer Restaked Rollups as a single bundle, allowing Rollup users to benefit from a single point of integration. Restaked Rollups can integrate features such as decentralized ordering, fast determinism, and composability into a single Rollup.
