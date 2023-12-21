Trustless Labs Announces $10 Million Investment in Bitcoin Ecosystem Fund

According to Foresight News, incubator Trustless Labs has announced the establishment of a $10 million Bitcoin Ecosystem Fund to invest in and incubate projects within the Bitcoin ecosystem, promoting blockchain technology innovation. Trustless Labs is a cutting-edge technology incubator focused on research and technology-driven areas such as blockchain and AI. It is committed to working with entrepreneurs through strategic investments and incubation services, acting as a catalyst for active innovation in the blockchain and technology sectors.

