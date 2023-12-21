copy link
create picture
more
Trustless Labs Announces $10 Million Investment in Bitcoin Ecosystem Fund
Binance News
2023-12-21 10:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, incubator Trustless Labs has announced the establishment of a $10 million Bitcoin Ecosystem Fund to invest in and incubate projects within the Bitcoin ecosystem, promoting blockchain technology innovation. Trustless Labs is a cutting-edge technology incubator focused on research and technology-driven areas such as blockchain and AI. It is committed to working with entrepreneurs through strategic investments and incubation services, acting as a catalyst for active innovation in the blockchain and technology sectors.
View full text