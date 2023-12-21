BlackRock Prioritizes SEC Approval for Proposed Bitcoin Spot ETF

According to Foresight News, BlackRock, the world's largest fund management company, has made obtaining approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed Bitcoin spot ETF a key priority for the business. BlackRock's founder and CEO, Larry Fink, referred to Bitcoin as 'an international asset' and a 'store of value' that can rival gold's status in the long term. Foresight News previously reported that BlackRock has held five meetings with the SEC regarding its Bitcoin spot ETF application, with the most recent meeting taking place on Tuesday.

