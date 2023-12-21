TOKI Partners with Oasys Gaming Chain to Achieve IBC Interoperability

According to Foresight News, TOKI has partnered with gaming blockchain Oasys to achieve interoperability with the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol. Oasys consists of two different chains: Oasys Hub (L1) and multipleVerses (L2). The project plans to use IBC to facilitate connections between individual Verses and the Hub chain, as well as other ecosystems such as Ethereum and Cosmos. After introducing cross-chain functionality, Oasys will support one-click cross-chain payments and decentralized exchange (DEX) transactions.

