CLV Finance Partners with CLVS to Develop Inscription Ecosystem

According to Foresight News, cross-chain and decentralized application platform CLV Finance, formerly known as Clover Finance, has announced a partnership with CLVS to develop an inscription ecosystem. CLVS is an inscription protocol built on CLV Chain and Polkadot, featuring issuance, minting, trading, PoW, and destruction capabilities. The collaboration aims to transform the existing inscription system by integrating traditional smart contracts into the inscription market.

