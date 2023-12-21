copy link
PancakeSwap Proposes Reducing CAKE Token's Maximum Supply
2023-12-21 09:30
According to Foresight News, PancakeSwap is considering reducing the maximum supply of CAKE tokens from the current 750 million to 450 million. The proposal is currently under discussion and will take into account community feedback before being published. Reasons for implementing this adjustment include a more accurate estimate of the incentives needed for CAKE tokens to achieve growth targets in the future and ensuring sufficient growth flexibility while making CAKE deflationary.
