Trader Makes Huge Profit After Buying 20.5 Million SILLY Tokens
Binance News
2023-12-21 09:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Lookonchain reported that on December 5th, a trader received 1.5 SOL and spent 0.7 SOL to purchase 20.5 million SILLY tokens. Two weeks later, the trader sold 5 million tokens during a price surge, making a significant profit. The trader's wallet still holds 15 million SILLY tokens.
