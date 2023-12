ZERO Token Surges Over 185% in 24 Hours, Then Retreats Slightly

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the ZERO token experienced a significant increase in value, surging over 185.71% in 24 hours. After breaking through the 1.9 USDT mark, the token's price slightly retreated to 1.8873 USDT. The rapid growth and subsequent slight decline demonstrate the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market.