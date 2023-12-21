copy link
create picture
more
ZERO Token Surges Over 185% in 24 Hours, Then Retreats Slightly
Binance News
2023-12-21 09:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the ZERO token experienced a significant increase in value, surging over 185.71% in 24 hours. After breaking through the 1.9 USDT mark, the token's price slightly retreated to 1.8873 USDT. The rapid growth and subsequent slight decline demonstrate the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market.
View full text