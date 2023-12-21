Changer.ae Obtains FSP License From ADGM's FSRA, Plans To Launch Crypto Custody Services

According to Foresight News, Changer.ae, a cryptocurrency custody service company, has obtained a Financial Services (FSP) license from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The company plans to launch its crypto custody services soon. The FSP license granted by the FSRA will enable Changer.ae to operate and offer its services in the ADGM jurisdiction. This development marks a significant step for the company as it seeks to expand its presence in the growing cryptocurrency market.

