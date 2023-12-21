Worldcoin Halts Orb Verification Services in India, Brazil, and France

According to Foresight News, Worldcoin has announced the suspension of its Orb verification services in India, Brazil, and France. The Orb is a biometric device designed by Worldcoin to distribute its cryptocurrency by scanning eyeballs. The foundation overseeing Worldcoin's development, Tools for Humanity, stated that the Orb had expanded to many markets this year, offering 'limited-time access'. Tools for Humanity pledged to continue working with global partners to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and provide secure, reliable, and transparent services for verified individuals.

