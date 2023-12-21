copy link
BiB Exchange Launches Perpetual Contracts for ORDI, MEME, OP, BLUR, and DYDX
2023-12-21 07:09
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency exchange BiB Exchange has launched 1 to 50 times leveraged perpetual contracts for ORDI, MEME, OP, BLUR, and DYDX. In addition, BiB plans to maintain a schedule of listing at least 10 perpetual contract projects every week.
