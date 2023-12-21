copy link
Bitcoin Ordinals Protocol Inscriptions Surpass 50 Million
Binance News
2023-12-21 06:34
According to Foresight News, data from Dune shows that the number of Bitcoin Ordinals Protocol inscriptions has exceeded 50 million, reaching 50,026,831 at the time of writing. The total fee income so far is 4,597.7177 BTC, which is approximately $192 million.
