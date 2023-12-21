Glacier Network Launches Decentralized Vector Database for Large Language Models

According to Foresight News, Glacier Network has launched a decentralized vector database for large language models (LLMs), integrating with LangChain to ensure compatibility in the LLM domain. The vector data is stored on the BNB Greenfield layer, ensuring its immutability. Glacier Network aims to utilize blockchain technology to build an intelligent, modular, and scalable distributed data vectorization natural language management network. The decentralized vector database can improve the performance and efficiency of generative AI, providing strong support for data security, privacy protection, and collaborative sharing. Glacier DeVector can efficiently process large-scale AI data, identify semantic relationships, and handle features of unstructured high-dimensional data, such as NFTs, text, images, audio, and video. It also supports fast queries of complex data, offers high scalability, and meets decentralized requirements.

