DWF Labs Partners With Turtsat To Support High-Quality Ordinals Projects
Binance News
2023-12-21 04:19
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has entered into a partnership with Turtsat to promote and assist high-quality projects and teams in the Ordinals ecosystem. Turtsat is a community-driven open platform that aims to become the Gitcoin for Ordinals, providing a space for building, donating, and influencing Bitcoin Ordinal & BRC-20 projects through Turtsat.
