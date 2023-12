DWF Labs Partners With Turtsat To Support High-Quality Ordinals Projects

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has entered into a partnership with Turtsat to promote and assist high-quality projects and teams in the Ordinals ecosystem. Turtsat is a community-driven open platform that aims to become the Gitcoin for Ordinals, providing a space for building, donating, and influencing Bitcoin Ordinal & BRC-20 projects through Turtsat.