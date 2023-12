Mawson Infrastructure Group Reports 47% Increase in Bitcoin Production in November

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Mawson Infrastructure Group, a Bitcoin mining company, has released its operational update for November. The update reveals a 47% month-on-month increase in Bitcoin production, reaching 132 coins, with an estimated revenue of $4.81 million. Additionally, the company has completed the deployment of approximately 15,876 Bitmain S19 XP mining machines for new customer hosting services.