Mawson Infrastructure Group Reports 47% Increase in Bitcoin Production in November
Binance News
2023-12-21 04:18
According to Foresight News, Mawson Infrastructure Group, a Bitcoin mining company, has released its operational update for November. The update reveals a 47% month-on-month increase in Bitcoin production, reaching 132 coins, with an estimated revenue of $4.81 million. Additionally, the company has completed the deployment of approximately 15,876 Bitmain S19 XP mining machines for new customer hosting services.
