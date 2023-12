The Graph Network Adds Support for Optimism

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, The Graph Network has added support for Optimism. Developers working on Optimism can now create decentralized application (DApp) front-ends that are serviced by subgraphs on the decentralized network. In addition, indexing rewards for Optimism subgraphs and Substreams-powered subgraphs have been enabled on the network.