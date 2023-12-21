copy link
The Graph Network Adds Support for Optimism
Binance News
2023-12-21 03:37
According to Foresight News, The Graph Network has added support for Optimism. Developers working on Optimism can now create decentralized application (DApp) front-ends that are serviced by subgraphs on the decentralized network. In addition, indexing rewards for Optimism subgraphs and Substreams-powered subgraphs have been enabled on the network.
