DWF Liquid Markets Set to Launch in January 2024
Binance News
2023-12-21 03:10
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs founder Andrei Grachev announced that the institutional over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform, DWF Liquid Markets, is set to launch in January 2024. The platform will enhance OTC trading through its Request for Quote (RFQ) system, allowing traders to experience competitive quotes and seamless private executions without impacting the market.
