British Virgin Islands Court Orders Freeze of Three Arrows Capital Co-Founder's Assets
Binance News
2023-12-21 02:54
According to Foresight News, a British Virgin Islands court has ordered the freezing of approximately $1.144 billion in global assets belonging to Su Zhu, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital. The information was cited from a Bloomberg report by Tree News.
