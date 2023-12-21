Espresso Systems to Develop Decentralized Timeboost for Arbitrum Ecosystem with Offchain Labs

According to Foresight News, blockchain infrastructure company Espresso Systems will collaborate with Offchain Labs to develop a decentralized version of Timeboost for the Arbitrum ecosystem. The Espresso Systems team will lead the development of the decentralized Timeboost with support from Offchain Labs. Timeboost is a transaction ordering strategy created by Offchain Labs, designed to protect users from front-running and mitigate the harmful effects of MEV.

View full text